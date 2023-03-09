Despite having no symptoms, the mammogram detected a tumour in Gayle Audley's left breast.

Gayle, who lives just north of York, clearly remembers the lead up to the diagnosis.

“I’m self-employed and I work all over the country and very often I’m away,” she said.

“When I got the appointment time through, it was in a week when I was actually working from home, so I thought I would go.

“Had I been away I probably wouldn’t have cancelled work to go. Bearing in mind I didn’t feel a lump, there was no discharge, nothing. To all intents and purposes, I was healthy. I went away on holiday and when I came back there was a letter.”

The letter was an invitation for a follow-up mammogram at York Hospital. Even then Gayle, who has played tennis for the north of England and is a part-time tennis coach, wasn’t unduly alarmed.

But during her appointment, once she’d had two further two mammograms, an ultrasound and a biopsy, Gayle became aware that the waiting room was gradually emptying as patients were told they were fine and could leave.

“By 12.30pm there were just myself and another lady in the waiting room and we were both diagnosed with cancer.”

A breast cancer nurse told Gayle she had a grade 2 tumour which was quite fast growing.

Read next:

“Suddenly I felt the tears pricking the back of my eyes. The first thing I said to her was I’ve not got time for this, I’m self-employed and I’m going through a divorce.

“Racing through my mind was that I was going to have to have an operation, I’m self-employed and I don’t get sick pay.”

Following her diagnosis and successful treatment, Gayle, 54, knows exactly how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research. That’s why, along with her sons, Emilio, 29 and Gabriel, 18, she is looking forward to completing the Race for Life Pretty Muddy obstacle course at York Racecourse on Sunday, July 2.

Gayle, who is cancer free, is hoping to encourage people of all ages and abilities to join them and sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org

Gayle is looking forward to completing the Race for Life Pretty Muddy obstacle course together at York Racecourse on Sunday, July 2 (Image: Race for Life)

She said: "I moved to York after my divorce and cancer diagnosis. When I look back, I think that I might not have gone for the mammogram for another year, by which time it might have been too late.

“We all have a reason to Race for Life. For me it was my boys who kept me going – I thought they need their mum.”

Gayle, Emilio, and Gabriel outside York Minster (Image: Race for Life)

After her diagnosis in 2019, Gayle, who works with legal firms on risk and compliance and is a business consultant with estate agents, underwent a lumpectomy and radiotherapy.

Her parents, sons and friends rallied round, especially after she had to have a second operation which was to ensure that a sufficient margin of tissue had been taken from around the lump. She went through the experience while also going coping with the menopause and a divorce.

“On the day before that second operation, I was in court for my divorce,” she said. “I was sat in court thinking, tomorrow I’m going to be on the operating table.”

Following the surgery, she needed to keep the bandages dry and it had been suggested that she cover them with cling film so she could have a bath.

But when she found herself in the middle of a menopausal hot flush she couldn’t get the cling film to stick to her skin and realised she needed help.

She rang her sister, Claire: “I said, can you come down and put clingfilm on my boobs – it’s not really a sentence you think you’re going to say.”

Gayle had 15 sessions of radiotherapy and her mum and dad travelled by bus to be there to support her throughout.

Since her diagnosis, she has supported Cancer Research UK by taking part in Race for Life and other events.

Gayle continues to take medication and has regular mammograms to make sure she is clear of the disease.

The Race for Life events at The Knavesmire, York Racecourse, on Sunday July 2, are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in North Yorkshire Michaela Robinson-Tate said: “We are incredibly grateful to Gayle for her support.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Yorkshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org