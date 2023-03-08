The Jinnah branch in Flaxton has been put on the market after decades in the location.

Alongside this branch, Jinah also operates multiple restaurants and takaways throughout Yorkshire, including The Viceroy, in Monkgate, York, and venues in Harrogate, Selby, Bradford, and Shipley.

The branch in Flaxton, located on the A64, between York and Malton, has been put up for sale with an asking price of £675,000.

Jinnah in Flaxton (Image: Barry Crux)

It has been put on the market by Barry Crux Estate Agents, who are working on the sale jointly with Mark Brearley and Company.

The site extends to approximately to 1.2 and includes a large internal trading area and kitchen.

A spokesperson for Barry Crux said: “(Jinnah) has traded very successfully as an Indian restaurant together with a takeaway facility for all these years.

“The sale has come about as a result of our client’s desire to reposition his business interests.”

They explained that the ‘Jinnah’ trading brand will be specifically excluded from the sale.

The spokesperson went on to say: “Clearly the property could be used for any restaurant or similar use without any difficulty although it will need to be refurbished and re-branded if it is not to be an Indian or similar type.

Inside Jinnah (Image: Barry Crux)

Inside Jinnah (Image: Barry Crux)

“The property could revert to being a pub (as it was before Jinnah took it over) subject to planning consent.”

On the location of the site, the spokesperson added: “The property and site is very suitable for numerous other uses given its prominent position on the A64 with high traffic flows, and being very easily found.

Outside Jinnah (Image: Barry Crux)

“The property could become a large retail outlet, offices or similar without too much difficulty as internally the main space is largely open plan.

“Other uses are likely to require planning consent.”

The Press has approached Jinnah for a comment, and will publish the response once it is received.

More information on the sale can be found on Barry Crux's website.