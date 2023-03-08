North Yorkshire Police have released dramatic footage of the police pursuits of ram raiders Charlie Maurice Dunn and Jack Setchell.
Both men were jailed at York Crown Court this week for at least four years each.
As the Press reported last December, they repeatedly rammed police vehicles in their bid to escape.
The video shows vehicles reversing towards and hitting police vehicles, forcing a police vehicle into a side street and Dunn challenging a police officer.
Read about their punishment and what the police think of them here
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here