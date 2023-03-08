North Yorkshire Police have released dramatic footage of the police pursuits of ram raiders Charlie Maurice Dunn and Jack Setchell. 

Both men were jailed at York Crown Court this week for at least four years each. 

As the Press reported last December, they repeatedly rammed police vehicles in their bid to escape. 

The video shows vehicles reversing towards and hitting police vehicles, forcing a police vehicle into a side street and Dunn challenging a police officer. 

