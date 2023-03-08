A major early morning police operation involving firearm officers, dog teams and several police cars chasing three stolen vehicles through the Ryedale countryside ended with the arrest of professional criminals Charles Maurice Dunn and Jack Setchell and a teenager.

A police car tries to stop one of the stolen cars (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Last autumn, Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told York Crown Court how the trio, all from the north-east, repeatedly rammed the pursuing police vehicles in their bid to get away after they targeted a series of farms.

Today Dunn is serving four and a half years in prison and Setchell four years.

Detective Constable Abbi Symes, from North Yorkshire Police’s Scarborough investigation hub, said: “The series of crimes committed by Dunn, Setchell and Connor on the morning of 2 June last year are shocking and disgraceful.

“Not only did they ruthlessly target rural communities in Ryedale without any hint of remorse, they also endangered the lives of police officers who were called in to help the burglary and vehicle theft victims.

“In the wrong hands a motor vehicle can be a deadly weapon, and it is plain to see that Dunn and Setchell were more than willing to reverse ram the police vehicles in their effort to evade arrest and escape justice.

“Despite the extensive upset, anger and damage they inflicted that morning, North Yorkshire Police would not let them get away with it.

Charlie Maurice Dunn (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Dunn, 25, of Heathfield Drive, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to one house burglary, three farm building burglaries, one theft of a quad bike, three aggravated taking of vehicles and one assault of a police emergency worker.

He was banned from driving for five years and three months.

Jack Setchell (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Setchell, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to one house burglary, three farm building burglaries, one theft of a quad bike, and two aggravated taking of vehicles.

He was banned from driving for five years.

Both must take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

As The Press reported last month Kieran Connor, 19, of Wheatley Hill, Durham, was given a community order in a separate hearing.

Barristers Michael Cahill for Setchell and Dan Cordey for Dunn said the pair had not travelled to North Yorkshire specifically to commit crimes but had been on holiday staying at a caravan site at Kirby Misperton.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said he was “very sceptical” as both men were “professional criminals” and could have booked the stay as a cover for going out and burgling farms.

Mr Cahill said there had been some planning. Behind bars, Setchell was trying to get some qualifications to help him go straight on his release.

Mr Cordey said the crimes were not sophisticated and called the raid on the utility room of a farmhouse where people were sleeping an “opportunistic” crime.

Dunn had attention deficit hyperactive disorder and had been using illegal drugs.

“What he wants to do is get the sentence over with, get out of prison and get a job again,” said Mr Cordey.