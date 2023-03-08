Naomi was previously a chorister at York Minster before taking up a scholarship at Rugby School to pursue her love of music. She is the daughter of one of the Joseph Rowntree Theatre's patrons, Frances Simon, the York-based Speech & Drama coach.

Joining Naomi on Saturday will be one of the other BBC young chorister finalists, Bootham School pupil Sam Brophy.

From the age of seven Sam has sung in choirs across the country, and now that his family are resident in York he sings with York Minster Choir.

In December, he was the soprano soloist for 'Walking in the Air' at the York Minster performance of Carrot Productions’ The Snowman.

Naomi and Sam will each sing solos and then perform a duet.

Sam Brophy, left, and Naomi Simon (Image: Supplied)

The York Community Choir Festival, which has been taking place all this week and runs until Saturday, was started by Graham Mitchell, one of the theatre's trustees, seven years ago and it has grown from small beginnings to eight concerts and 33 choirs - of all ages and singing styles running over seven days.

Graham said: "The organising group is absolutely thrilled that Naomi and Sam are able to perform for us on the final Saturday of the week-long festival.

"Naomi's performance in the BBC live final displayed a wonderful maturity and understanding of the carol that she chose to sing Mary, Did You Know?, which wowed the three judges.

"Naomi has a busy schedule and we are extremely fortunate that she is able to be in York when the festival is on.

"The festival itself is a celebration of music making regardless of age, ability or genre."

As well as Naomi and Sam, Saturday's 7.30pm festival finale will also feature The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, ladies close harmony group Track 29, the mixed voices of The Celebration Singers and Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy.

Tickets are available online at josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk or via the box office on 01904 501935 during opening hours.