AMAZING beards and moustaches are heading to York later this year.
Victor Kenny is planning to stage a beard and moustache competition at The Cresent on Saturday September 2.
Now that's what we call a moustache: Robert Baker, from America
Victor, who runs a men's grooming company called Captain Mustache, making moustache wax, beard oil and apparel, says:"This will be a day full of fabulous beards and moustaches from around the country and far away.
"We will have numerous categories with different sizes and styles. There will also be a women's and children fake beard category.
A poster advertising the event at The Crescent
He said the categories will be: Kids Creative, Fake Beard, Best Moustache, Best Partial Beard, Freestyle, Natural Beard Under 4", Styled Beard Under 4", Natural Beard Under 8", Styled Beard Under 8", Natural Beard Over 8" and Styled Beard Over 8".
Entry to the event wlll be £10 for adult competitors and £5 for child competitors, and £5 for adult spectators, with under 16s free.
The event will raise money for York Mind, added Victor.
