Not only do we have world-beating attractions and history, but there is a real buzz as you walk around the streets.

From buskers singing their hearts out, to performers entertaining the crowd with everything from giant balls to sticks of fire, there's never a dull moment in the city.

We hope some of these photos capture that today.

The images are from our Press Camera Club members who have been asked to photograph the theme of 'York Street Life' for this month's prize competition.

Street life - not a scene you see everyday in York. By Lisa Young

The winning entry will receive £50. The competition is free to enter to all members of the club and the deadline will be at the end of March.

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.