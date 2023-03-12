"Sadly his owner, who loved him so much, passed away and poor Charlie has been left absolutely heart-broken," a member of staff at the animal home said.

The six-year-old - who is described as 'the sweetest boy' - is 'a genuinely lovely, friendly (a little shy at the moment) and gentle cat who really needs to be part of a loving family once again'.

"Despite his grief he has remained a very gentle natured cat," the staff member said.

"He has had a pretty rough couple of weeks, which would test the character of any cat.

"He has shown what a great boy he is and what a fantastic pet is will be.

"Although Charlie's heart is broken at the moment, we are sure he is ready to love again.

"Could you be that person who helps mend his broken heart?

"He has so much love to give, all he needs now is a family to share it with."

Charlie is on a veterinary calorie-controlled diet which adopters will need to keep him on.

He is a little overweight.

But with the right help and support from his new family staff at the RSPCA say they know he can get through the bad times.

"Charlie really is a very special cat who is ready and waiting for his forever family to come along and swoop him up," the member of staff said.

Charlie will need to be a house cat.

To find out more about Charlie, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.