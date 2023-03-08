FD Todd and Sons (Haulage) Ltd of Alne seeks a change of use to a 570m2 building on a 0.18ha site by the control tower on Rufforth airfield. No new development is proposed.

Plans submitted to City of York Council says the business, established over a century ago, is now focussed more on managing resources, including generating heat and power, plus restoring despoiled sites. This follows Yorwaste acquiring significant parts of the business.

The application concluded: “The application site has, for nearly 40 years, operated variously as a builder’s yard, skip hire yard and waste transfer station. For over 10 years, these activities have been undertaken largely within the existing building.

“The owner of the site has shifted the focus of their activities away from the management of wastes and the transfer station no linger serves the purposes of the business. The applicant is now seeking to change the use of the building to enable a wider range of potential activities to be undertaken in what is already a building of an industrial scale and construction.”