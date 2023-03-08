People We Love (created by Kit Monkman Associates) is a community based international artwork where individuals are filmed looking at images of people they love.

This community inspired artwork, has toured internationally and now residents and visitors to Castle Howard have their chance to be part of this global artwork which presents a contemporary take on portraiture complimenting the estate’s wealth of historical works, and celebrating the people who bring the house to life.

A diverse range of local residents and visitors are now needed to take part in this work that centres around the emotion of love.

Guided by an audio meditation, each participant will be filmed gazing at a picture of someone they love, a picture the audience will never see.

Filming will take place at Castle Howard on Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Friday, March 31, 10-4pm, in the Grecian Hall.

A spokesperson said: "Please arrive at the ticket office at Castle Howard and let them know you are taking part in filming for People We Love, and someone will guide you to the correct place. There will be toilet facilities at the filming location.

"Participants must be aged 16+ (under 18s with an appropriate adult) and available for filming on these dates. All that we ask you to bring is a photo (physical or digital) of a person you love. We will never ask you who it is, or why you’ve chosen it, and no-one who views the final artwork will ever know who you are looking at.

"The filming process takes around 20 minutes and requires nothing more than your attention."

The final filmed portraits will make up this new edition of People We Love on display in the Chapel at Castle Howard from Friday, May 19 - Sunday, October 15. Each participant appears on screen for a few minutes as part of a continually repeating cycle.

"Once you have registered your interest and signed up for a time slot, we will contact all participants with instructions about where to go on the day. Participants will access Castle Howard via the main visitor carpark and the Ticket Office entrance, then head down towards the Main House and enter via the Fitzroy Cafe.

"Tea and coffee will be provided at the Fitzroy next to the room where the filming will take place. The main House entrance has a small number of steps, so if you would benefit from level access into the House please just let us know."

To book go https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffQ1VNY8hpZtgN_B9bxbKpsrPFgMC2aep-s50XNuuR6823rg/viewform