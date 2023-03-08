Detective Superintendent Andrea Kell, the force's Head of Crime, made the pledge after after Wayne Couzens was this week jailed for 19 months for three incidents of ‘flashing’ committed before he raped and murdered York woman Sarah Everard in Kent in 2021.

Det Supt Kell said: “Members of the public can be reassured that reports of this nature will be taken seriously and will be fully investigated.

“Indecent exposure is a sexual offence and is therefore prioritised as such. Reports of this nature are assigned to an officer immediately and subjected to daily reviews by supervising investigators to ensure all lines of enquiry are pursued.

“We are aware that some victims do not report such incidents, however, it is vital that they do come forward and report it as soon as possible. The information can help us build up a picture of offending and help protect others.

“We will also ensure the victim is given access to any support services they may require.”

To report an incident that is happening at the time, if the suspect is still present, or if you feel threatened, police says you should always call 999.

If you are reporting the incident afterwards, call 101.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.