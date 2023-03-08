Liv Whitehead and new signing Jess Sharp are among those named in head coach Ellis Pascall's squad for the RFL President's Cup.

The Students will be hoping to retain the trophy, which they lifted for the first time last year, when they take on GB Teachers and the UK Armed Forces in March and May.

Read next:

Trials for the squad were held across a two-week period earlier this year, with a record of over 180 players taking part at events in locations across the country including Leeds, South West London, Oxford, and St Helens.

Applicants must currently be attending Sixth Form College or University, with players from 20 Colleges and Universities making this year's team.

The programme has proved fruitful, with 11 members of the 2022 England Students squad included in the England Knights set-up, while Zoe Hornby was selected in the England Senior World Cup squad.

Head coach Pascall is excited to see his side in action, saying: “We are really happy with the final squad and have been very impressed with all who attended the trials.

"We now look forward to working closely with the team over the coming months to compete well in this year’s programme."

Conor Meese, a co-selector alongside management team colleagues and coaches, added: “A huge congratulations to everyone who has been selected following the recent trials.

"It’s been really challenging for us as staff and coaches to select the final squad given the number and ability of the players who attended the trials.

"This shows the growth within the women’s game and in particular the appetite within the educational settings."

Full squad: Grace Banks (West Lancashire College), Gracie Bradshaw (Southport College), Alyx Bridge (Edge Hill University), Mayzi Carter (Ossett Academy), Caitlin Casey (Garforth Academy), Evie Cousins (Guisley 6th Form), Pippa Curley (Huddersfield New College), Elise Gater (Wigan & Leigh College), Jess Harrap (Leeds Trinity University), Beth Hayes (University of Salford), Lydia Humphries (Rainhill 6th Form), Eva Hunter (Winstanley College), Jessica Ingram (Loughborough University), Molly Jones (Winstanley College), Abbie Millward (Loughborough College), Lois Naidole (Huddersfield New College), Izzy Northrop (Newcastle University), Beri Salihi (Carmel College), Jessica Sharp (Bishop Burton), Danielle Waters (University of Hull), Olivia Whitehead (Leeds Beckett University), Megan Williams (Cronton College)