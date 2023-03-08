The discount retailer is selling the company’s most popular range, the 0% sugar range, but in Easter Egg form.

The Wizards Magic Chocolate is said to be the world’s first 0% sugar, plant based, dairy free, high fibre, gluten free chocolate which is also palm oil free.

The company, formed in 2020, also uses 100% recyclable packaging throughout its ranges, and ensures its supply chain follows ethical practices, with every cocoa bean traceable to its source.

Managing Director Charlie Simpson-Daniel said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Wizards to Aldi! They are an incredible retailer and their buyers are some of the most dedicated and passionate human beings you are likely to meet in the food industry.”

Commercial Director James Simpson-Daniel added: “To see it on the shelf will be an incredibly proud moment for all involved in getting it there.”

Marketing Director Camilla Lanata added: “ALDI share our vision and values, and I am absolutely delighted to bring this partnership to life.”

The Wizard’s Magic, based at the Northminster Business Park, Upper Poppleton, also supplies its chocolate to Sainsburys, Ocado, Holland & Barrett, Harvey Nicholls, Hamleys and Waterstones.