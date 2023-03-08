Light snow flurries began falling at 10.30am which may continue on and off through the day.

Met Office forecasters say they expect a mixture of light rain, sleet and snow through tomorrow.

But they think this will turn to heavy snow late tomorrow evening and in the early hours of Friday morning before returing to sleet by 9am on Friday and then dying out, with chilly sunshine for the rest of Friday.

The Met Office's yellow warning for snow includes York, and says there could be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts may occur.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, is currently predicting that York will not see ANY snow, just a mixture of sleet and rain through tomorrow and Friday, and again on Saturday evening.