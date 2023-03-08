Award-winning author and honorary member of NSPCC Council, Christina Gabbitas, has been working with various police forces to educate children about the signs of grooming, the dangers of getting involved with drugs, county lines and the consequences of carrying knives.

During World Book Day week, which coincided with National County Lines Intensification Week, Christina delivered sessions in four counties, Lancashire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Tyne and Wear.

Christina Gabbitas, centre, with school pupils during one of the sessions she has hosted (Image: UGC)

Christina said: "All schools that I visited for World Book Day requested the No More Knives County Lines sessions and as a special gift to the schools for that week, I gave them 1,600 comics which form part of the delivery of the session.

"We are educating the children and their teachers - and furnishing the children with a copy of my story to help make sure conversations are opened with parents too.

"Unfortunately, some county lines are being run by teenagers who have been groomed and exploited, the teenagers are involving children as young as nine-years-old. I’ve visited schools where Year 5 pupils have been part of a county line, it’s heart breaking.

"It is so important that we educate children to recognise the signs of grooming."

The sessions are delivered by Christina, who is accompanied by PCSO’s and PC’s as they look into situations young people may experience at the hands of people trying to groom them.

The sessions help pupils to notice the dangers of knife crime and county lines drug dealing (Image: UGC)

"It’s been brilliant to work with policing teams who have all been very supportive and especially when we open up conversations. The relationship that the officers have with children in the schools is fantastic to see," Christina added.

Christina was also joined by North Yorkshire Police in Selby and police officers from Newcastle for the intensification week.

The author utilises her story and animated videos to help get her message across. The lessons have also proved useful for teachers as it gives them an insight into what their pupils might be facing outside the classroom.

Fran Naughton, Detective Superintendent of Crime Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “Christina’s work has been so unique. I think most people think about county lines as an issue that older children can be vulnerable to – but let’s not let it get to that stage.

"Christina’s target audience for North Yorkshire of primary school children means they are educated at a stage when they can understand the issues sufficiently and can prevent themselves being susceptible to exploitation in the future.

"The interactive nature of the sessions have made it enjoyable learning for kids and teachers alike. The sessions with the North Yorkshire children have been a real success. Thank you, Christina."