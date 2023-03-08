The mute swan cygnet on the River Derwent was seen near the railway gates, county bridge part of the river in Malton.

Attempts were made by the RSPCA to catch the swan, however the adults were very protective making it difficult to get to the bird.

Wildlife rehabilitator Hean Thorpe, said: "Dan from Yorkshire Swan Rescue has caught the mute swan trailing line this morning (Wednesday) on the river bank at Malton. All line has been removed from the wings and legs. There was no injury so the swan was released back well. My grateful thanks to him."