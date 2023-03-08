The event was organised by Howard Johnson, financial director and Paula Peace, managing director of Eden Camp Museum and tenant farmers Robert and Emma Sturdy who founded the ‘Save Old Malton Countryside campaign’ almost two years ago, to raise awareness of the plans by Harmony Energy for a £30m solar plant.

Mr Johnson said: “We were thrilled with the amount of people that had taken time out of their Saturday in order to come and show their support. We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended.

“I spoke to the group just outside the newly built Heritage Hall just metres away from the proposed site.

“To demonstrate the effect and level of noise the cooling battery units would give off, the M50 Sherman tank was set to run at the same decibel level as the storage units would put out therefore making it very clear that it would put an end to the hugely important displays, talks and parades that take place at Eden Camp.

“The local community were shown exactly where the 12.63MW battery storage system could be positioned and then were taken on a walk around the Old Malton countryside where 72,000 solar panels are proposed on 130 acres of prime arable farmland, 110 acres of which is farmed by Robert at Eden Farm on a three-generation agricultural tenancy.”

Robert said: “It is so important people see and hear for themselves the scale and potentially devastating impact this application will have on our local businesses and countryside. We are incredibly grateful to all those who came down to Eden Camp and our farm and ask that people take the time to object.”

Harmony Energy has said it has agreed a deal with landowner, The Fitzwilliam Malton Estate, to rent just under 53 hectares.

If approved, the site will generate sufficient power via 72,000 solar panels to meet the average annual electricity needs of 8,660 homes – or just over a third of the households in the Ryedale District.

A spokesperson for Harmony Energy said: “Mr Johnson came to the recent public drop-in session for businesses and the public to view our plans, and spoke with members of the project team.

“Batteries do not give off a constant noise and only intermittently create noise when their cooling fans operate. We will continue to engage with Eden Camp to address all noise concerns and impacts will not be discernible from their premises.

“There are over 150 utility scale battery sites operating successfully in the UK, and many more thousands across the world. The fact is there has only been one fire in the UK on a battery site, and the technology was totally different to what we are proposing here. Batteries are extremely safe and are monitored 24/7.

“We have never had a single issue with our operating sites and have an excellent safety record.”

Harmony Energy submitted application to Ryedale District Council in January.

The public has until March 13 to give their views.

For more information on Save Old Malton Countryside go to https://www.saveoldmaltoncountryside.com/

