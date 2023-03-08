York Gin is March’s Gin of the Month with the UK’s biggest gin subscription club.

Its exclusive Jorvik Spring gin is now with over 50,000 Craft Gin Club members - along with other Yorkshire treats.

The club is the biggest in the UK, shipping tens of thousands of bottles each month to gin lovers. In 2016, its founders appeared on TV’s Dragons Den - and four of the dragons wanted to invest!

Craft Gin Club's expert panel taste-tests and assesses hundreds of spirits from all over the world every year to choose just twelve Gins of the Month - so it’s a real achievement for York Gin to be chosen.

York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: “This is a massive deal for a small craft distillery like York Gin.

“We are already seeing loads of social media posts from all over the UK - with people across the land loving our gin. The Craft Gin Club is a towering name in the gin industry - and we’re absolutely thrilled to be their Gin of the Month for March.

“We’ve tried to showcase the best of York and Yorkshire with this Jorvik Spring gin. So it has heather and lavender from the moors, liquorice from Pontefract cakes and ginger from Yorkshire Parkin. Even though I say so, it’s a beautifully balanced gin with all sorts of complexity. It also has a real freshness about it - and definitely says “Spring is in the air”.

Emma added: ‘It’s a major PR coup for York, too. GINNED! - the magazine that accompanies the gin - goes into some detail about how brilliant York is to visit. We hope we’ll see lots of gin lovers making the trip to York to see how wonderful our city is!”

The Craft Gin Club was created by business school friends Jon Hulme and John Burke in 2015.

In the summer of 2016, Jon and John appeared on BBC Dragons’ Den, attracting offers from four Dragons before winning the investment of entrepreneur Sarah Willingham, who now works closely with the company as a member of its board.

York Gin was founded in 2018 and operates the only distillery within the city walls.

It has a shop on Pavement and at York Station.

All York Gin's bottles and packaging are plastic free and made in Yorkshire.

The company says it is powered by green energy, uses electric vehicles and buys locally wherever possible.

Such a move helped the regular award winner become the Socially Responsible Business of the Year in the York Press 2022 Business Awards in November.