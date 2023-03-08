The lights on the A19 in Clifton, at the junction with Water End, have been stuck this morning, which has caused traffic to build up.

A witness from the scene said the problem has occurred since around 8am this morning.

They said that queues are backed up to Acomb and are causing up to 30-minute delays.

The witness, who works near the junction, said they “feared for the safety” of road users as they felt there was a risk of drivers crashing.

'It's a disaster'





Cllr Darryl Smalley, ward councillor for Rawcliffe and Clifton Without, cycled past the scene this morning at 8am.

Cllr Darryl Smalley (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s a disaster,” he said.

“They’ve been showing red all morning.”

He said temporary traffic lights on the road show red at all sides of the junction.

Cllr Smalley explained that drivers have had to cross the junction at very slow speeds as they give way to each other, due to the lights being out.

A spokesperson for City of York Council told Cllr Smalley that the council is aware of the issue and believed it to be linked to Yorkshire Water work nearby.

The council said they alerted Yorkshire Water about the problem at 7.45am.

The Press has approached City of York Council for comment, and will publish the response once it is received.

