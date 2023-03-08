The lights on the A19 in Clifton, at the junction with Water End, were stuck this morning, which caused traffic to build up.

A witness from the scene told The Press that the problem has occurred since around 8am this morning.

They said queues were backed up to Acomb and caused up to 30-minute delays.

The witness, who works near the junction, said they “feared for the safety” of road users as they felt there was a risk of drivers crashing.

'It's a disaster'





Cllr Darryl Smalley, ward councillor for Rawcliffe and Clifton Without, cycled past the scene this morning at 8am.

Cllr Darryl Smalley (Image: Newsquest)

He said temporary traffic lights on the road showed red at all sides of the junction.

Cllr Smalley explained that drivers had to cross the junction at very slow speeds giving way to each other, due to the lights being out.

Voluntary environmental warden, Thomas Amesbury, was also at the scene and said the fault affected the pedestrian lights too.

After waiting at the lights for 10 minutes, Mr Amesbury said he directed traffic through and informed drivers of the issue.

Fault now fixed

A spokesperson for City of York Council said the problem was related to work being carried out by Yorkshire Water.

They said the council was made aware of the issue this morning and reported it to the traffic management company, who dispatched a technician to attend and fix the issue.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water told The Press that the issue has now been fixed.

“We were made aware of an issue with temporary traffic lights in Clifton this morning – there’s a team on site, who fixed the issue earlier this morning," they said.

"We hope to have the temporary lights removed later today."