The data from the Home Office shows 357 people were claiming asylum assistance in York as of December – up from 45 a year before.

The figures come as the UK's backlog in asylum applications topped 160,900. This was up 60 per cent from 100,600 for the same period in 2021 and the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

Mary McCormack, a trustee at the Refugee Action York (RAY) charity, said the increase in the number of people waiting on an asylum decision in York had not been met with appropriate funding from the Government.

Mary said: "The number of people living in York while they await a decision on their asylum application has increased significantly over recent months and this has not seen an accompanying increase in funding from central Government.

"However, working with partner organisations, RAY will always welcome and support those seeking sanctuary to feel safe and empowered to rebuild their lives.

"RAY has established new drop-ins and English classes to support those who have recently arrived and is in the process of setting up a clothing bank."

A young child amongst group of people thought to be asylum seekers is carried by a member of the military (Image: PA)

While awaiting a decision, asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as Section 95 support.

Of those waiting in York, 28 were receiving Section 95 support.

Claimants may also be eligible for Section 98 – which is given to those who appear destitute and are waiting to see if they are eligible for Section 95 – or Section 4, for after a claim is rejected.

The figures on Section 98 support have only just been made available – with 328 people receiving it in York.

In an effort to speed up the application process, thousands of asylum seekers will now be sent 10-page questionnaires to fill out instead of facing an interview, with officials warning their claim could be withdrawn if they do not reply with the required information.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to stop the boats and ensure that people who come here illegally are detained and swiftly removed.

“We are working to speed up asylum processing so that people do not wait months or years in the backlog, at vast expense to the taxpayer - and to remove everyone who doesn’t have a legitimate reason to be here.

“To ensure our processes remain robust and all claims are properly considered, we have recruited hundreds of caseworkers to crack through cases."

The Refugee Council charity called the application backlog "alarming" - adding people fleeing persecution are being left "in limbo" while awaiting a decision.