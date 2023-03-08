Helmsley Group has submitted a second planning application for its ambitious Coney Street Riverside masterplan.

The plans, submitted to City of York Council feature numbers 3-7 Coney Street - currently occupied by JD Sport, Lush and Mango - and include proposals to create a new snickelway connecting Coney Street to the riverside walkway outlined in the initial planning application.

A spokesman for Helmsley Group said the land is currently used for bin storage and is not used by the general public and opening it up will play a key role in re-connecting Coney Street to the river.

The land behind 3-7 Coney Street in York as it looks now (Image: Helmsley Group)

They say the development will open up the ground floor of 5, Coney Street and create access through to the new snickelway and the riverfront and that the existing shopfronts of the listed buildings at 3-7 Coney Street will also be sensitivity regenerated to reflect their historic character. They also plans to put residential apartments into the currently unused upper floors of the buildings at 3-7.

Retail space of a size aimed at independent businesses is proposed on the ground floors, and the creation of the new ginnel will allow for the introduction of new restaurants or cafés with external seating. This aligns with the ethos of Helmsley Group’s initial planning submission, which seeks to support local businesses, and attract independent retailers and leisure owners to the area.

Helmsley Group is working with current tenants on Coney Street to relocate them within the existing scheme, should they wish to retain a presence.

Max Reeves, development director at the Helmsley Group, said: “This further planning application forms part of our long-held ambition to reconnect Coney Street with its riverfront, create much-needed public realm of national standing and improve both connectivity and accessibility within central York. It builds on our vision to honour the area’s rich heritage while sensitively taking the necessary strides required to secure its long-term future.

“As well as creating a welcoming, family friendly offer through the realisation of these plans, we’re also seeking to introduce much-needed affordable housing within the city centre. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvigorate a much-loved but sadly under-appreciated area of the city centre, and one that has played such an important role in York’s history to date.”