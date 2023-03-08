I am dismayed to see that there are two entrances and two exits, but only one of each is open.

There are three payment machines, only one of which is working.

People are queueing out onto the pavement to pay at this machine in order to exit the car park.

It is little wonder there is so much congestion on Wigginton Road for people wanting to park.

Whoever is responsible for running this multi-storey car park should be ashamed of themselves considering the amount we have to pay for the privilege. Something should be done immediately.

Wendy Thompson, Beckfield Lane