In the early 1960s as a young married couple with a child, we were in search of somewhere to live and were lucky enough to be offered a flat above a corset shop in Stonegate next to the Punch Bowl Inn (whose licensee at the time was my father).

She agreed to let the flat to us at a weekly rent of £2. 15 shillings. Sixty years later, we retain fond memories of our time living in the centre of the city and of our generous landlord. I still possess the tenancy contract drawn up by this very kind lady.

Robin Horseman, Park View, Botley, Southampton