Fond memories of a very kind Miss Banks Further to the recent correspondence regarding Miss Banks and her generosity towards the locals in Nether Poppleton: one’s first impression of Miss Banks was of a rather severe business-like lady clad in stout tweeds, brogue-shod and wearing a shirt and tie. This could be very misleading.
In the early 1960s as a young married couple with a child, we were in search of somewhere to live and were lucky enough to be offered a flat above a corset shop in Stonegate next to the Punch Bowl Inn (whose licensee at the time was my father).
She agreed to let the flat to us at a weekly rent of £2. 15 shillings. Sixty years later, we retain fond memories of our time living in the centre of the city and of our generous landlord. I still possess the tenancy contract drawn up by this very kind lady.
Robin Horseman, Park View, Botley, Southampton
