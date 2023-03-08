In the last year, 27 per cent of TransPennine Express' new hires and 31 per cent of internal promotions are women, as the operator aims to embrace equity and break the perception that the rail industry is male dominated.

Nicola Buckley, human resources Director at TPE, said: “We’re extremely proud of the women working throughout our business and we’re encouraging more to join the railway industry by offering a diverse range of opportunities, from apprenticeships, to frontline roles and management positions.

Nicola Buckley, human resources Director at TPE (Image: TPE)

“We’re delighted that 41 per cent of our directors are women and 37 per cent of our senior management team are women, but there’s still more work to be done.

"We’re celebrating International Women’s Day and we are proud to be able to shine a light on some of the fantastic women leading the way in the rail industry.”

To mark International Women’s Day, TPE has released a video highlighting some of the amazing women leading the way and is encouraging more to join the industry.

To find out about careers and job vacancies at TPE, visit the rail operator's website.