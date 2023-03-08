The team at Wold Top Brewery are hosting a quiz on April 21 in aid of Saint Catherine's Hospice, their chosen charity of the year.

Events manager, Susie Freeman, said: "We love a quiz night here at Wold Top - and we also love supporting great local charities, so we're combining the two with a charity quiz night.

"St Catherine's Hospice do amazing work supporting people with cancer and other long-term illnesses across the Yorkshire coast. They also cared for our founder, Gill, in the last few weeks of her life so this really is a cause close to our hearts."

There will be a raffle and a collection on the night and a percentage of the bar takings from the evening will also be donated to the hospice.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm on April 21, cost £6 per person and there is an option to pre-order pie and peas for an additional £10.50.

You can book by calling 01723 892222.

The charity quiz night is one of a series of events to take place throughout the year, including live theatre and an open day to celebrate the brewery's 20th anniversary.