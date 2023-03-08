Today (March 8) is International Women’s Day and Little Bird are celebrating the "amazing" female business owners, makers, bakers, creators, artists, crafters and producers who both trade and support traders at Little Bird Made markets.

Jackie Crozier, managing director at Little Bird Made, said: “We are fortunate to work with so many inspirational women every week at our markets, who are following their dreams and overcome any obstacles put in their way to ensure their businesses are a success.

Little Bird markets is celebrating International Women's Day (Image: UGC)

"I was lucky enough to grow up in a family of strong fearless women. Unfortunately, my closest cheerleaders have since passed on, but their legacy lives on through me.

"The best piece of advice I was given was to have the courage to live a life true to yourself, not the life others expect of you. If you have enough passion and drive for what you want to do, you will get there and that’s what all our amazing traders are doing every day."

Little Bird markets will be held this weekend in Easingwold on Saturday (March 11) and in Wetherby on Sunday (March 12).

The markets will be packed with local produce, home fragrance, body care, photography, art, homeware, crafts, glass, jewellery, food and drink.