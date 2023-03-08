North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.34pm last night (March 7) to Kings Road in Harrogate.

A spokesman said: "Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton along with the Ariel Ladder Platform responded to reports of smoke issuing from a disused hotel.

"Crews used 20 breathing aparatus, 4 hose reel jets, 1 main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.

"The fire caused 100% fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and caused 5% fire damage and 50% smoke damage to the main building.

"One crew is currently still in attendance. The cause is under investigation."