AN investigation is underway after a fire at a former hotel in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 11.34pm last night (March 7) to Kings Road in Harrogate.
A spokesman said: "Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Tadcaster, Northallerton, Skipton and Malton along with the Ariel Ladder Platform responded to reports of smoke issuing from a disused hotel.
"Crews used 20 breathing aparatus, 4 hose reel jets, 1 main jet and lance, lighting, thermal imaging cameras, small tools, door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills and a triple extension ladder to fight the fire.
"The fire caused 100% fire damage to the annex measuring 10m by 10m and caused 5% fire damage and 50% smoke damage to the main building.
"One crew is currently still in attendance. The cause is under investigation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article