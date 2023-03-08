THIEVES have struck at a restaurant and a beauty salon.
Humberside Police say they are investigating reports of two burglaries at businesses in Wednesday Market, Beverley which happened at about 1.40am on Sunday (March 5).
They got into a restaurant's upstairs storage area and several items of bedding and clothing, donated to help those effected by the earthquake in Turkey, were stolen.
A break in was also reported at a nearby beauty salon where extensive damage was caused, and beauty items and electronic equipment was stolen.
Speaking about the incident Detective Inspector Matthew Grantham said: “We are following up on several lines of enquiries in relation to these two burglaries and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
“If anyone has been offered bedding or clothing, I would appeal for them to get in touch too. It is appalling that someone has taken clothing and bedding so generously donated for such a worthy cause.”
If anyone has any information that would assist with enquiries, please contact the force non-emergency number 101 quoting log 43 of March 5.
