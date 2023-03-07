Areas of North Yorkshire have already seen snow - but more could be on the way.

The Met Office currently has a yellow weather warning in place for York for snow and ice - with snow predicted on Thursday and Friday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey detailed weather changes over the second half of the week.

She said: “Through Thursday and Friday the snow risk spreads, to central and northern areas of the UK.”

Goathland train station in North Yorkshire as weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK and more are expected to be issued as Arctic air sweeps across the country. Picture: PA

Ms Caughey added: “Parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions develop from early on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing snow arrive through Thursday afternoon.

“Snow across the northern half of the UK will persist through much of Friday, while further south, any snow will turn back to rain through Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Strong winds are also expected to develop through Thursday and Friday which may create drifting snow and blizzard conditions in places.”

The forecasting body’s chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north.

A number of National Severe Warnings for snow and ice have already been issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are “very likely”.

Mr Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass.

“Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off."

Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, urged people to pack extra provisions in vehicles in case they become stranded.

A car with a partially cleared windscreen drives through snowy conditions in Briggswath, North Yorkshire. Picture: PA

“Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded in winter,” he said.

“Freezing conditions bring so many hazards, such as snow and ice, and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.”

The Met Office also warned that ice will be an additional hazard through the week as regions experience sub-zero temperatures.

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England.

The agency’s head of extreme events and health protection Dr Agostinho Sousa said people should check on vulnerable relatives and told pensioners and anyone with an underlying health condition to heat their home to at least 18C.