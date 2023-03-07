North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 1pm today (March 7) to a residential street off New Lane in Huntington after reports that a child was locked in a car.

A spokesman for the service said they attended an address in Heathside at 12.56pm.

He said: "Huntington crews responded to a baby locked in a car, crews used small tools to remove a window and release the baby unharmed."

Read next: