Vertu BMW Malton on York Road made the announcement to staff last week.

A spokesperson for Vertu Motors said: “The decision to close our Vertu BMW & MINI centre in Malton has not been taken lightly and not before all alternative options have been considered.

“We understand that this will be difficult for colleagues and everything possible will be undertaken to support them, including finding alternative employment within the Group, which will be the case for a number of the Malton team, or externally where we cannot find a workable alternative role.

“Our nearby York BMW & MINI centre will provide continuity of service to our existing and new customers."

The Vertu Motors Goup was established in 2006 and also trades under the names Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors. Its headquarters are located in Gateshead.