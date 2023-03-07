The Environment Agency, together with several city councillors, planted the trees at the Vangarde Shopping Centre, adding to those planted when the site was first developed.

The move followed a request from Liberal Democrat councillors for Huntington and New Earswick, after which the Environment Agency worked with the Vangarde Management team to determine where the trees could be planted.

The trees add to City of York Council plans to plant 210,000 trees in a new community woodland, as well as 4,000 trees planted across the city over the next few years.

Cllr Keith Orrell said the trees were a welcome boost to Huntington.

He added: “Local tree planting schemes contribute to our city wide plans to make York cleaner and greener and plant well over 200,000 trees in the next few years.”

Cllr Runciman Liberal Democrat councillor for Huntington and New Earswick adds “We have been working with the Vangarde management team for several years and this tree planting is part of this partnership work, this time with the Environment Agency. We would like to thank the EA and Vangarde for their support in securing this green boost for our area.”