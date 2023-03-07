City of York Council says Mitchell & Butlers can make internal alterations to the bar area of the 17th Century Grade II-listed Old White Swan at 80 Goodramgate.

The company sought to replace a modern backfitting, and reclad an over bar with more historic detail, with new detail to the bar front and a new display cabinet also installed.

Their application said: “From a design perspective the proposed works will maintain the look and feel of the public house and give a better finish with more detail added in keeping with the style of the public house.”

A report by council planning staff said the equipment that would be replaced was 20th Century and of no special or historic interest.

Recommending approval for the work, they concluded: “There would therefore be no harm to the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest as a result of the proposed works and the application can be supported.

“It is considered that the alterations respect the special historic and architectural interest of the building.”