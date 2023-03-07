North Yorkshire Police officers have launched an investigation after damage was caused to the vehicle with a BB gun in Nether Poppleton near York.

The incident happened at around 7.15pm on Monday evening (March 6) when an unknown suspect approached the car that was parked on a resident’s drive and damaged the windows.

No-one was injured or threatened during the incident, police officers have confirmed.

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has doorbell or private CCTV footage that may have captured the suspect or the incident, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, if they have not already spoken to officers.

Quote reference number: 12230041432 when passing on information to officers.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.