However, the applicants can still go ahead with an earlier approved similar scheme.

Ionity, which is owned by several major motor manufacturers, sought to install 6 electric vehicle charging stations and related equipment at the Vangarde Retail Park, Vangarde Way Huntington.

Their initial plans were approved last August but they soon after sought to upgrade the equipment, which needed more space, leading to City of York Council to instruct them to submit a fresh planning application.

A report by council planners said both schemes involved levelling part of a mound and relocating a tree. The first scheme was felt to have limited impact on the area, with harm outweighed by the public benefit of the scheme promoting sustainable transport.

But the second scheme sought more space which would have an undue impact on the visual amenity and landscape character of the area, conflicting with local and national planning policies, the planners concluded.