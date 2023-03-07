Gary and Sarah Hudson of the Boat House, Acaster Malbis, seek to build the units on the site Waterline Leisure at Acaster Malbis, which is currently used for boat storage and a sales yard.

Plans submitted the City of York Council says the Green Belt location has been a boatyard for 25 years.

If approved, employment on the site would increase from 5 to 25, with parking increasing from 20 to 34 spaces.

The proposal is for 9 light industrial units. There would be six adjoined industrial units of 52m2 per unit, one individual unit of 52m and two units of 140m2. The total gross floor area would be 644m2.

The application said: “The new development maintains the frontage of the Boatyard and its sales office with parking. Land at the rear of the existing boatyard is to be utilised to form the site of the commercial units and its central car parking core.”

“The mature boundary hedging to the West/North of the site is to be retained to provide screening to the surrounding properties. The orientation of the new build units and use of rooflights prevents any overlooking issues.”