Humberside Police has reported that intruders gained entry into the upstairs storage area of a restaurant in Beverley, and several items of bedding and clothing, donated to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey, were stolen.

A break-in was also reported at a nearby beauty salon where extensive damage was caused, and beauty items and electronic equipment were stolen.

These incidents happened in Wednesday Market, in Beverley, on Sunday, March 5, at around 1.40am.

Detective Inspector Matthew Grantham said: "We are following up on several lines of enquiries in relation to these two burglaries and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"If anyone has been offered bedding or clothing, I would appeal for them to get in touch too.

"It is appalling that someone has taken clothing and bedding so generously donated for such a worthy cause."

If anyone has any information that would assist with our enquiries, please call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 43 of 5 March 2023.