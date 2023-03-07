PLACES are available for teams to join the new Football Mundial Six-A-Side Night League season at Huntington School on Thursday evenings.
All games last 35 minutes, kick off between 7pm and 9pm, are refereed by FA-qualified officials and played on the school’s artificial hockey pitch.
The weekly match fee is £34 with a joining deposit of £35 refunded on completion of a full season’s programme of fixtures.
Interested teams can sign up by visiting footballmundial.com/apply
