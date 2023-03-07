The incident happened at Holbeck Manor in Holbeck Avenue in Scarborough between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday February 22.

A large amount of old £20 notes was taken - and North Yorkshire Police officers believe that the suspect, or suspects, gained entry to the property through a window.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are yet to identify a suspect of suspects, so we are requesting your assistance to help with our enquiries, including anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity at the property on the afternoon of February 22.

"We particularly would like to hear from any businesses who have been offered payment for goods in cash."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email colette.calderwood@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1971 Calderwood.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12230034177 when passing on information.