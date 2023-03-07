York-based social housing provider YorSpace CLT Ltd is seeking to convert Morrell House at 388 Burton Stone Lane into 12 flats and a 5-6 person House of Multiple Occupation.

The proposed development also seeks shared amenity facilities, such as a communal kitchen, garden, laundry and dining space, and offices.

The accommodation would be let through a build-to-rent scheme.

The conversion would also be sustainable, with solar panels on the roof.

A report by council planners says public consultation concerning the scheme delivered no letters of representation.

The scheme was next to local authority housing and it would not harm their setting or the residetns amenity of residents.

Recommending approval, they concluded: “The scheme is felt to be acceptable in terms of its impact upon the visual amenity of the wider street scene and the residential amenity of neighbouring properties. It would provide a total of 13 affordable units which will contribute towards the requirement of the Authority to provide an NPPF compliant five-year housing land supply.”