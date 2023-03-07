The revised plans for the scheme follow earlier plans for two houses at the back of the Lord Nelson pub in Poppleton being approved by a planning inspector when it was appealed.

Councillors are due to determine the application after it was ‘called in’ by Coun Anne Hooke (Lib-Dem, Rural York West), who says the proposal conflicts with local and national planning policies as it would not enhance the conservation area.

The councillor also said the proposed two-storey building immediately behind the pub car park would differ greatly from the single storey building that has been approved.

Nether Poppleton Parish Council and ten letters of objection made similar comments, calling the proposal ‘unduly dominant.’

The applicants are listed on the council website as a Mr and Mrs Walker.

However, recommending approval, council planners said: “The proposal would result in less than substantial harm to designated heritage assets in terms of loss of the site’s openness. The level of harm would be at the lower end of the spectrum of less than substantial harm.”

They added: “This harm is outweighed by the public benefit of providing additional housing in a sustainable location.”