Reports in a regional newspaper suggested that Mr Hollinrake, a junior business minister in Rishi Sunak’s government, was the front-runner for the job.

But speaking to The Press Mr Hollinrake said he was ‘not likely’ to go for the post.

“A few people have mentioned it to me, and I think it is a fabulous job,” he said. “It is a massive job for the region.”

He said that if he had been ‘sitting on the backbenches with plenty of time’ he would have been tempted.

“But I am a business minister in the Department of Business and Trade. I really enjoy that. I think, therefore, that I’m not likely to go for it (the Mayor’s job).”

The first Mayor of a York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority is due to be elected in 2024, following a process of devolution.

The new authority, with the Mayor at its head, will have responsibility for bringing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment into the region, and will be in charge of regional projects such as the York and North Yorkshire Local Transport Plan and adult education.

The new Mayor will also take over the powers currently held by the police, fire and crime commissioner.

City of York council and North Yorkshire County Council will remain autonomous, but would work closely with the new Mayor and would appoint members to the new combined authority.

Mr Hollinrake -who, before being elected to Parliament, was boss of estate agent Hunters - said the new post of Mayor of the combined authority would make a huge difference to the region.

“For too long York and North Yorkshire have been stuck in the shadow of Leeds,” he said.

“This is a chance to step put of that shadow and to start really bringing investment into York and across North Yorkshire.

“It (the job of Mayor) is not right for me at this time. But it is a great job, and we need somebody really good.”

Mr Hollinrake added that he felt York would be the obvious base for the new Mayor.

“It is the county city of Yorkshire,” he said. “It would be the natural home for the new Mayor.”

Mr Hollinrake was appointed to the conservative front bench at Westminster as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy last October.

He remained as a junior minister when the department was remodelled as the Department for Business and Trade on February 7 this year.