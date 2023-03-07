A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to the A629 between Silsden roundabout and Hard Ings roundabout at about 8.57am today to a report of a collision between a bus and a tractor.

"The male driver on the bus received serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.

"Road closures are in place nearby and drivers are urged to avoid the area."

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call just before 9am this morning to a report of a collision on the A629 near Keighley.

"A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances, an air ambulance and a hazardous response team."

"These resources are still at the scene."