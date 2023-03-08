Fares in England and Wales jumped up by an average 5.9 per cent on Sunday, March 5, representing the largest increase in train fares since 2012, which saw fares rise by 6.1 per cent.

Examples of the current prices to popular destinations from York Station, according to the Trainline app, include:

Anytime day single to Leeds: £11.60

Super off peak return to and from London Kings Cross: £82.32 - £131.50 (when not booked in advance)

Peak return to and from Newcastle: £33.90

Over the last 12 months, Britain's railways have been disrupted by industrial action, infrastructure failures, severe weather and staff shortages, with one in 25 services cancelled in the year to February 4, according to the Office of Rail and Road.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said that fares needed to be appropriate for both the industry and customers.

However, Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, hit out over the price hikes.

She said: "Government have let down passengers and let down the railways. When passengers never know if their train is going to turn up, it is wrong to expect them to pay more.

"While the LNER services has been the best passenger service on the network, others servicing our rail city of York, including Transpennine Express, have failed the reliability test.

"Government should be focused on fixing the rail network, resolving the rail dispute and building a sustainable transport system that doesn’t depend on car use.

"Instead, they are asleep at the wheel, charging passengers more. Labour would not sit back, and has committed to bringing rail back into public ownership."

Rail minster Huw Merriman said the increase is "well below inflation" and has been delayed since 2021 due to the increased cost of living.

He said: "I understand it has been a difficult year and people are feeling the pinch which is why – through the biggest ever Government intervention – we capped the rise well below inflation and delayed it coming into force."

Bruce Williamson, of the campaign group Railfuture, said: "It’s going to deter people from travelling by train. Some people can work at home, but some people have no choice but to travel by train every day and they’re going to be worse off as a consequence of this.

“Year-on-year rail fares have gone up, the commuters generally speaking have had to grin and bear it and the Government has got away with making rail fares more and more expensive.

“I think we are starting to see, because of the working-from-home aspect, there is evidence that people are not buying season tickets anymore, they’re trying to cut down as much as they can, but for many people it will be a case of grin and bear it again."