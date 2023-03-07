The Environment Agency is calling for the people of Tadcaster to share their thoughts on plans for a new flood alleviation scheme for the town.

A consultation has launched online on the scheme, which is estimated to cost £16 million and aims to offer improved flood protection for the town - which has been badly hit by flooding in the past.

Proposals include improved defences on both sides of the River Wharfe incorporating bunds, which are barriers that protect properties from rising water, sheet piles and retaining walls.

The sheet pile flood defences will be clad in masonry so that they are in keeping with the existing buildings and walls in the town.

A design visualisation of the flood defence scheme in Tadcaster (Image: UGC)

The EA team said they are also keen to ensure the areas around the church and surrounding historic properties not only benefit from a greater level of flood protection, but that also retain special character.

A series of drop in events are being held at The Ark, the Tadcaster Town Council offices, between today (March 7) and Friday April 14 so that people can have the opportunity to view designs for the proposed scheme.

Paul Stockhill, area flood risk manager at the Environment Agency said: “These events are a great opportunity for the community to come along and speak to the Environment Agency project team to find out how we can better protect Tadcaster from flooding.

“The town has experienced devastating floods as recently as February last year - and we are working as fast as we can to develop a scheme which offers the best possible level of flood protection for people and is able to withstand the increasingly extreme weather we are experiencing as a result of climate change.

“Our next step will be to use these events to gather everyone’s views and local knowledge to help finalise our designs before submitting for planning approval this summer.”

Environment Agency staff will be on hand to answer questions about the plans and want to hear the community’s views to help inform the design and construction of the defences.

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, said this is a "unique opportunity" to see full details of the proposal and comment before the planning application is submitted.

The MP said: "Tadcaster needs improved flood defences as soon as possible to prevent the river overtopping its banks as it did in 2015 when the bridge collapsed, 2017 and again in 2022.

"This is a major step forward and I encourage everybody interested in the scheme to attend one of the drop-in events where Environment Agency staff will be on hand to explain the design.”

After this consultation, the Environment Agency will determine the final design for the scheme which is scheduled for submission for planning approval in summer 2023.