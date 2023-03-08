When the woman discovered what Adam and Ben Shore, then 16, had done her medical condition deteriorated and dementia was listed as one of the causes of her death a few months later, said Michael Bosomworth, prosecuting.

She lived a frugal life in a house in disrepair that needed modernisation.

Between them, the York twins took £11,000 by using her bank cards to make withdrawals from cash machines.

When she realised what the teenagers had done, she said: “My money has gone. I’ve been robbed.”

The brothers had befriended her after meeting her during a paper round and did her shopping and other tasks for her.

They took money from her accounts very regularly, sometimes more than once a day and in the middle of the night, said Mr Bosomworth.

Using Ben Shore's phone, they changed her account to paperless internet banking, although the woman didn't use the internet. She no longer received paper bank statements.

They splashed out on regular go-karting for themselves and a large group of their friends.

But the prosecution couldn’t say how all the money had been spent, said Mr Bosomworth.

In the seven months leading up to the discovery of their crimes, nearly £17,000 was taken from her accounts.

The police and prosecution financial experts had difficulty assessing which withdrawals had been made without the woman's consent, said Mr Bosomworth.

Ben Shore pleaded guilty to stealing £10,655 from the woman between March 17, 2018 and August 2, 2018, and Adam Shore to stealing £840 which he had deposited in his bank account between May 14 and June 27.

Both, now 21, of Stephenson Close, Huntington, had initially denied the charge against them and their trial had had to be abandoned for legal reasons last year. They later changed their plea.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “I know what I would like to do with them but I cannot.”

He said he had to sentence them as 16-year-olds because that is how old they were at the time of their crimes.

Defence barristers told him Adam Shore had been diagnosed with autism and Ben Shore also had mental problems but no diagnosis, and that both had no other convictions.

The judge told the pair that despite their difficulties: “You know that taking money from an elderly, vulnerable lady is wrong. You also know there are consequences to your actions. You cannot escape from them.”

He accepted that they had not befriended the woman in order to steal from her.

Ben Shore was made subject to a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Adam Shore was made subject to a prison sentence of four months and two weeks suspended for 18 months on condition he does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Each must pay £1,000 towards the prosecution costs.

Mr Bosomworth said the bank had reimbursed all the money stolen from the woman.

Ashleigh Metcalfe for Ben Shore said he was a hard working groundworker.

Victoria Smith-Swain for Adam Shore said he also was in employment.