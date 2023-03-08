Since 2017, its female workforce has grown at twice the rate of men, to a fifth of its staff today.

Among them, Leah Curcher of York, who works in Network Rail’s Community Relations Team.

Leah previously took part in a ‘Mind the Gap’ scheme involving railway companies encouraging women to return to work. After her placement, she then joined Network Rail permanently in September.

Leah says her role working between the public and the business, with much problem solving and no day is the same.

Before her placement, she knew little of the rail sector and Mind the Gap allowed time in different areas of the business.

“Our group worked in different roles, including spending time with the communications team, going out and about with a mobile operations manager, as well as spending time in York Rail Operating Centre, where I gained insight into signalling and incident management.

“After taking part in the scheme, I applied for a role as a communications executive, and was successful in securing the job. Taking part in the scheme really opened my eyes to the opportunities which a career in the railway provides, so I’m really glad I took part as it played a key role in helping me to move forward in my career.

“I still use a lot of the knowledge and skills I developed on the placement in my role today. For example, I learnt a lot about different areas of Network Rail, which is really helpful when responding to enquiries and complaints. It’s helped me to know which teams to talk to for more information and have some understanding of the need for the work being carried out.

“It’s great to build up good relations with our lineside neighbours and our maintenance teams when going out on site visits. I feel like the role I have now is working toward a fruitful career in the railway.

Network Rail plans two further Mind the Gap cohorts this year. For details, see networkrail.co.uk/careers or lnerjobs.co.uk/jobs or womeninrail.org