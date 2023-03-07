A CRASH on a major road in North Yorkshire has caused delays this morning.
One lane of the A64 in North Yorkshire eastbound between the A659 at Tadcaster and the A1237 at York was closed this morning (March 7) due to a collision in the area.
North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene.
National Highways Yorkshire said that both lanes of the road are now open as the scene has been cleared, but delays remain in place.
All lanes are now open on the #A64 in #NorthYorkshire eastbound between the #A659 #Tadcaster and the #A1237 #York following an earlier collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 7, 2023
Delays remain but the scene is now clear.
Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/t6mfGafRnC
