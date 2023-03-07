Selby College has announced that a range of new courses have been added to its vocational offering to help young people into their chosen career paths.

From September 2023, Level 1 courses at the college will be available in art, design and media, childcare, early years and childhood studies, construction, computing and digital design, hairdressing and beauty therapy, health, social care and wellbeing and land-based studies.

An art and design student in action at Selby College (Image: Selby College)

There are no formal entry requirements for the qualifications, meaning students can learn something new or develop their existing skills in a particular area.

Sam Wright, principal and chief executive of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which the college is part of, said: “Our ethos has always been about providing a well-rounded education for our students based on their individual choices, capabilities and aspirations – ensuring that they can reach their full potential and achieve their future ambitions, whatever study route they may take.

"Our brand new Level 1 qualifications offer an opportunity for those with no formal entry requirements to take that first step into a subject they are passionate about, whilst providing them with key employability skills.

“With the addition of Level 1 courses to our provision, learners are able to progress from an introductory course up to a Level 6 qualification right here at Selby College, enabling them to gain a full degree without attending a traditional university."

Introducing a new subject to Selby College’s offering, the introductory diploma in land-based studies will teach students how to feed, accommodate and look after animals, as well as how to grow and maintain plants.

A computing course is also on offer at the college (Image: Selby College)

Inspiring young people to develop their construction skills, Level 1 certificates will also be offered in a range of areas including bricklaying, carpentry and joinery and plumbing.

This new offering highlights the college’s commitment to evolving and expanding its curriculum in line with the needs of communities.

The college’s Achieve, Celebrate, Excel (ACE) department currently delivers programmes for students working at entry Level who may require a personalised approach designed to meet their individual needs.

These programmes are designed to allow students to develop vocational skills such as preparing for work and work placement, as well as life skills such as managing money, shopping for themselves, undertaking basic food preparation and using public transport.

Further details on courses that Selby College is offering can be found on the website.

The college forms part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, alongside Wakefield College, which aims to serve needs of the region from its campuses in Castleford, Selby and Wakefield.